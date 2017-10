A gunman opened fire on an outdoor country music concert from a Mandalay Bay hotel room late Sunday, killing at least 58 people, injuring more than 500 and sending the Las Vegas Strip into chaos. The massacre is the deadliest mass shooting in United States history. As officers entered the 32nd-floor room of the suspect, 64-year-old Mesquite resident Stephen Paddock, he shot and killed himself, police said early Monday.