While Dems Criticize, Trump Focuses on Relief

With much of Puerto Rico destroyed, the Trump administration is in a pitched battle against time and the fallout from the devastating Hurricane Maria. And like clockwork, Democrats and their media giddily look to blame the whole thing on the president.As George W. Bush was made to pay for the 2000 election squeaker, the Iraq War and the 2004 re-election while bearing full blame for Hurricane Katrina, so Trump must be made to pay for the 2016 election — an abhorrent and shocking event to progressives everywhere — and the ongoing mass hysteria.