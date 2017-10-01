Time for Tax Reform

OCT 1, 2017 - The United States last passed comprehensive tax reform in 1986 â a time before cell phones or the personal computer. Our world has modernized in the past 30 years. It is time our tax code modernized to reflect our growth and successes as a nation, but also to remain competitive in a changing world. Tax reform will restart the engine of the Made in America economy, improving our competitiveness overseas and keeping skilled jobs here at home.Delivering on a tax reform plan will strengthen Oklahoma's economy and bring greater prosperity to this generation â as well as for our children and grandchildren.As President Trump announced last week, our shared principles are clear.