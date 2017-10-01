Green Eggs and Spam

It's one thing for a Cambridge school librarian to succumb to a bout of Trump Derangement Syndrome. It is Cambridge, after all. But did she really need to dis Massachusetts' own beloved Dr. Seuss in the process?Liz Phipps Soeiro, librarian at the Cambridgeport Elementary School, rejected a bundle of books that came as a gift from first lady Melania Trump intended to mark National Read a Book Day. One school in each state was selected to receive 10 copies of books by Dr. Seuss.