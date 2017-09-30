Trump Says Tax Plan Won't Benefit Rich--He's Exactly Wrong

First, the plan would not cut taxes for America’s richest households. “The wealthy are not getting a tax cut under our plan,” Gary Cohn, Trump’s top economic advisor, said on Good Morning America. Second, the plan would slash taxes for America’s middle class. “Our framework includes our explicit commitment that tax reform will protect low-income and middle-income households, not the wealthy and well-connected,” President Trump said in a speech in Indiana. “They can call me all they want. It’s not going to help. I’m doing the right thing, and it’s not good for me. Believe me.” Third, the tax plan would not increase the deficit. “We think this tax plan will cut down the deficits by a trillion dollars,” Steven Mnuchin, the Treasury secretary, said on Fox Business Network. “That’s a large number.”