Tom Price's Private-Plane Flight Into Trump Oblivion

At what point did Tom Price, the Secretary of Health and Human Services, who was forced to resign on Friday after a series of Politico stories on his flights on private-charter and military planes, become too much for Donald Trump? Perhaps it was when Price proved inept at bluffing his way out of a scandal. On Thursday, Price had said, in a statement, “The taxpayers won’t pay a dime for my seat on those planes.” He would, he said, write a personal check immediately. By then, Politico had uncovered twenty-six private flights that together cost taxpayers more than four hundred thousand dollars. That included a trip between Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia, and one between D.C. and Nashville (where Price’s son lives, coincidentally). But the check Price wrote was only for fifty-one thousand dollars and change, which he had, by some means, decided was his fair “portion.” In other words, “won’t pay a dime” meant that taxpayers would get about a dime back for every dollar spent. That didn't sound like much of a bargain.