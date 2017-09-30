Tom Price's Private-Plane Flight Into Trump Oblivion

Amy Sorkin, The New Yorker September 30, 2017

At what point did Tom Price, the Secretary of Health and Human Services, who was forced to resign on Friday after a series of Politico stories on his flights on private-charter and military planes, become too much for Donald Trump? Perhaps it was when Price proved inept at bluffing his way out of a scandal. On Thursday, Price had said, in a statement, “The taxpayers won’t pay a dime for my seat on those planes.” He would, he said, write a personal check immediately. By then, Politico had uncovered twenty-six private flights that together cost taxpayers more than four hundred thousand dollars. That included a trip between Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia, and one between D.C. and Nashville (where Price’s son lives, coincidentally). But the check Price wrote was only for fifty-one thousand dollars and change, which he had, by some means, decided was his fair “portion.” In other words, “won’t pay a dime” meant that taxpayers would get about a dime back for every dollar spent. That didn't sound like much of a bargain.

