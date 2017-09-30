The Democratic Line on Facebook and Russia Is Crazy

The Obama administration and its operatives have been in charge for the past eight years, and they had the intelligence information that Russia was behaving in this manner long before Donald Trump became president. If this was a significant problem back in 2015, why didn’t their national security people act on it, or warn Facebook of the inappropriateness of what was happening? Or, if you’ll forgive my pessimistic view of our leadership class, is it more likely that they didn’t care about a drop in the bucket of chaos-focused advertising until an election went against them?