Campus Kangaroo Courts Get a Schooling in Fairness

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on September 22 formally rescinded the Obama administration's commands that universities use unfair rules in sexual-misconduct investigationsârules that had the effect of finding more students guilty of sexual assault. And she appears also to be preparing for far more forceful due-process protections down the road.Those follow-on regulations could require schools to presume that accused students are innocent unless proven guilty, to allow rigorous cross-examination of accusers, and perhaps also to grant the accused the unqualified right to appeal adverse decisions, and more.Meanwhile, the modest improvements that DeVos included in the interim guidance of September 22 let universities know how to comply with the Education Department's requirements during the time between the end of the Obama decrees and the final adoption of new, carefully considered regulations.