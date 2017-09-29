Roy Moore and the Republican Reckoning

On Tuesday, Roy Moore arrived at his polling place, in Gallant, Alabama, wearing a cowboy hat and riding a horse named Sundance. Polls were showing him with a comfortable lead in the Republican primary for Jeff Sessions’s old seat in the U.S. Senate. The horse seemed a good sign that Moore was feeling confident. Tuesday night, after the results had come in and his opponent, Luther Strange, had conceded, Moore appeared onstage in Montgomery and pledged to “return the knowledge of God” to Congress. In Ted Cruz, of Texas, and Rand Paul, of Kentucky, the Republican caucus in the Senate already has a full allotment of preening extremists, but, relatively speaking, those senators are just the chips. Moore—who once argued that Congress should refuse to seat the Democratic Representative Keith Ellison because he is Muslim, who once suggested that 9/11 might have been punishment for America turning away from God, and who was twice forcibly removed as the chief justice of Alabama’s Supreme Court for breaking the law—is the old block.