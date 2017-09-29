Make America Gipper Again

If the president's tax plan is enacted, it will go down in history as the Trump Tax Cut of 2017. And it should, for both the tax reductions and the strategy for enacting them reflect his personal intervention and desires.Trump considers himself an expert on taxes (especially on avoiding them). He also has a phobia about being linked to tax cuts for high earners, including himself. He fears Democrats will accuse him of seeking to enrich himself and the wealthiest of upper-class Americans. And that his tax initiative will fail.This obsession has shaped the framework of his tax proposal. The top rate on individual income would dip from 39.5 percent to 35 percent, a far smaller reduction than in President Reagan's two tax measures in the 1980s. And Trump would cut the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 20 percent. This is the rate often associated with wage gains. When it goes down, workers benefit.