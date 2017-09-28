Why the War Over Health Care Isn't Over

The Trump era has conditioned us to brace for chaos, upheaval, and the next story. On Tuesday, after Mitch McConnell, the Senate Majority Leader, decided not to schedule a vote on a last-ditch Obamacare-repeal bill put forward by Senators Lindsey Graham and Bill Cassidy, it took only a few hours for the political world and much of the news media to move on to the next item on the White House’s agenda: tax reform. But, before running forward into this new legislative battle, it’s worth dwelling on what we've learned over the past few months, as successive G.O.P. health-care bills have faltered. Some of the lessons are encouraging, and some aren’t. Let’s start with the uplifting stuff.