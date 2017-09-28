An Opportunity for Pro-Growth and Pro-Family Tax Reform

Republicans' framework for tax reform is chock-full of good ideas about modernizing the taxation of business. Its provisions for the individual tax code are more of a work in progress. The corporate tax rate, now higher than those of other advanced countries, would drop to below the average. Non-corporate businesses would see their tax rates drop, too. Businesses of both kinds would have less ability to deduct interest payments and could write off their investments more quickly. Business taxation would be done on a territorial basis — which means, in combination with the other changes, that the U.S. would be a more attractive location for capital ...