Trump, Schumer and the Real Art of the Deal

I was very proud of the Senate Democratic Leader, Chuck Schumer. He could speak New York to the president. So said Nancy Pelosi, showing the distance between hard-left San Franciscans, for whom every belief is a red line they cannot cross, and pragmatic New Yorkers of both parties.She is right about one thing: there is such a thing as knowing how to speak New York, and that knowledge is what made it possible for Trump and Schumer to cut a deal. You might not like the deal, but it is one that Trump and Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell and Speaker Ryan could not reach in part because the president and the Republican leaders speak different languages.Let's start with The Donald and Schumer. Both come from an outer borough, the president from Queens, the senator from Brooklyn. Not quite New York as we Manhattanites, present and past, understand the term, but close enough.