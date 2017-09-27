Trump Intent on Global Domination--of the Energy Sector

In the wake of North Korea’s recent missile and nuclear tests, trade concerns between China and the United States—most notably those surrounding America’s hefty $309.6 billion trade deficit, market access and Chinese excess capacity—have reached a boiling point. Several weeks ago, the Trump administration announced its intent to levy trade measures against the People’s Republic of China should it be found guilty of unlawfully expropriating U.S. intellectual property. China has made clear that any such actions could “poison” the trade relationship, and that it would defend its interests if necessary.