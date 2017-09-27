The Patriots vs. the Nihilists

In the obscenely overpaid — whether it is actors who make millions for mouthing silly lines off a cue card or athletes who earn more money in a few games than most make in a lifetime — a certain self-loathing must exist. Making so much for doing so little can only generate an unease that gnaws at them. At the same time it seems to fill them with a grotesque sense of self-importance. Their staggering salaries, they evidently conclude, confer upon them a right to pontificate at a society stupid enough to pay them all that money.