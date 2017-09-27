Democrats Lose Touch With America

Hillary Clinton’s new book What Happened doesn’t live up to its title’s expectations. In her campaign tell-all, Clinton sounds like a full-fledged member of the progressive #resistance, content to blame all of her campaign’s woes on sexism, media bias, James Comey, and Russian interference. But she never fully grapples with the biggest problem that crippled her campaign, and which continues to dog her party: the Democrats’ growing cultural disconnect from the rest of the country.