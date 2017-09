As Noah Rothman reported for Commentary Magazine, like so many award shows of late, the Emmys were another opportunity to rip on half the nation, including the 63 million people who voted for Mr. Trump. Host Stephen Colbert “jabbed at Trump’s legitimacy by noting that, unlike the United States, the Emmy Awards honor the popular vote.” That proved too clever by half, because the Emmys aren’t decided by popular vote. #FakeNews!