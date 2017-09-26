The New York Times Has a Communism Fetish

Communism had some good parts, and the New York Times is on it.Pegged to the 100th anniversary of the Russian Revolution, the nation's paper of record is running a series called Red Century, revisiting the history and legacy of Communism. That's actually a pretty good idea: It's certainly worth analyzing and commemorating a murderous ideology that resulted in the deaths of tens of millions of people over the course of the 20th century.Many of the pieces are interesting and rigorous. Yet, in some of them, there's a strange attempt to rehabilitate various aspects of Communism. Here's the tell: The pieces pay lip service to the Communists' depravity, before repairing to a for all its flaws or to be sure construction. It's as if the Times is attempting to rehabilitate the posthumous reputation of its staffer Walter Duranty, who infamously denied Stalin's starvation of the Ukrainians when he served as the paper's Moscow bureau chief in the 1930s.