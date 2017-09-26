Did Trump Lose the Country by Attacking NFL?

On Sunday, Strange tried to argue that the President’s speech in Huntsville had been tactically brilliant, that it would sway the race. “Our supporters are very deeply patriotic,” Strange said. “They respect the values that the President represents and what he stood for at that rally, and I think that’s going to make all the difference.” But the Republican Party, in Alabama, seemed to be digging itself deeper into a nationalist trench: on Monday, Moore was scheduled to appear with Nigel Farage, the hyper-tanned avatar of Brexit. A seat in the U.S. Senate is being fought over the political terrain between Trump and Farage. As Election Day neared, the President had disinvited the Golden State Warriors from visiting the White House, while confirming the attendance of the Pittsburgh Penguins. “Great team!” the President tweeted. That itself seemed a good mark of the cul-de-sac that Trump had worked himself into, of how much of the mainstream he’d abandoned. Hockey is the least popular major sport in the country. And only about a third of the Penguins are American