Democrats Should Cut a Border Deal With Trump

"We have to get massive border security," President Donald Trump declared 10 days ago. There has to be "100 percent operational control" of America's border with Mexico, Senator John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, likes to say. This is good stuff for the conservative base, evoking the specter of hordes of lowlife immigrants storming across the border and threatening U.S. security and jobs. Fear of immigrants has been Trump's political calling card and a favorite theme of many Republicans.