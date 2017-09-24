The Liberal Media Hated the NFL - Until Yesterday

The NFL's run of terrible press is over — when President Trump attacked the league Friday night in Alabama, 99.99 percent of the alt-left media reflexively fell into line in defense of a sport they were denouncing as barbaric as late as Friday afternoon.You know that torrent of negative news the fellow travelers has been spewing out about pro football — the epidemics of CTE and spousal abuse, the league's plummeting TV ratings, the half-empty stadiums in California, the $6 tickets going begging, etc., etc.?