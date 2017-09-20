Why Is Congress Conducting Russia Investigation in Secret?

Most of the witnesses being interviewed by the Senate and House committees investigating Russia’s interference in the 2016 election have been granted a remarkable courtesy. The norm in Washington is for testimony to be conducted before cameras in a public setting, where congressmen and senators compete for attention and interrogate witnesses in the hopes of achieving a viral “gotcha” moment. But in recent weeks several figures central to the investigation, including Jared Kushner and Donald Trump, Jr., have been allowed to sit for interviews behind closed doors.
