Which New Healthcare Plan is 'Extreme?' Hint: Not the GOP's

Will the real moderate party please stand up? On the same day that socialist Senator Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) introduced his Medicare for All health-care plan, Senators Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.) and Bill Cassidy (R., La.) introduced a last-ditch effort to sorta-kinda repeal and replace Obamacare. Despite having zero chance of being passed any time soon, Sanders's bill grabbed the limelight for two reasons. First, it's a beacon of hope for the demoralized base. As a Rolling Stone headline put it, Single-Payer Movement Shows: Life After Trump May Not Suck. Second, Sanders got 15 co-sponsors — including some Democratic senators with presidential ambitions ...