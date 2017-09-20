Memo to Trump Fans: Conman-in-Chief Will Betray You All

Rick Wilson, The Daily Beast September 20, 2017

Memo to Trump Fans: Conman-in-Chief Will Betray You All
RCP

The gift of a brilliant actor, great con man, or devious traitor is to be able to hold the facade of normalcy, courage, integrity, or our other higher virtues up to the world and convince it for a time to see the face they want it to see. For the actor, it’s to inhabit the character on stage or screen until the curtain call comes or the credits roll. For the con man, it’s to take that last dollar from the victim of a long con. For the traitor, it’s to pass that last tranche of intelligence on to his handlers from a foreign government.

