Graham-Cassidy Is a Triumph of Federalism

Republicans are trying to pass health-care reform: The noontide hour returns. The latest installment of this eternal endeavor is a bill drafted by Senators Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.) and Bill Cassidy (R., La.) that was introduced on September 13. The bill, which is also sponsored by Senators Dean Heller (R., Nev.) and Ron Johnson (R., Wisc.), needs but a simple majority — really 50 votes, since Vice President Pence can break a tie — to pass. But the Senate parliamentarian has set September 30 as the deadline for any Obamacare replacement to be passed via reconciliation. So, yet again, Republicans are moving fast to secure a CBO score and prepare for a vote.