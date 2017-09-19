Leftists at UVA Prove Trump Right on Jefferson Statues

All of which is to say that Trump was right to ask his question, and his critics—histrionic, hysterical, unwilling to acknowledge just how unhinged activist progressivism has become in twenty-first-century America—were wrong. Of course they’re going to come for the other statues; that was a given. Whether they succeed in tearing them down depends on the resolve and the integrity of the people who are in charge of such decisions. “Where does it stop?” We’ll surely find out soon enough, one way or the other.