“We have pretty much exhausted all the things that we could do at the Security Council at this point,” said Nikki Haley on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, referring to North Korea. “We wanted to be responsible and go through all diplomatic means to get their attention first,” said the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. “If that doesn’t work, General Mattis [Defense Secretary James Mattis] will take care of it.”