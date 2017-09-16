Schumer, Pelosi Still Have Wall to Climb

Watch and learn.The supposed master deal-makers of the United States Congress are being played. By a president most of them despise and consider, in every way, their inferior.Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi came out gleefully Wednesday night to announce that — after a private dinner with the president at the White House — they had a deal to spare the so-called Dreamers, illegal immigrants whose parents brought them here as kids, from being deported. Border security measures, but no wall.