Sanderscare Is All Cheap Politics and Magic Math

Repeal and replace Obamacare? Right-o, show us a replacement plan, any replacement plan, that won’t raise rates and cause millions of Americans to lose their insurance. These were hollow promises, with no serious plan backing any of them. Thanks to the Grand Old Party’s demagoguery, Democrats have for a little while enjoyed a virtual monopoly on facts, evidence and experts. Dems — or some of them, anyway — embraced serious, solutions-based, often technical policymaking and the hard choices that went along with it.