Cassini was a machine assembled at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif., but in its completed form, it spent far more time as a thing of Saturn than a thing of Earth. It's fitting, then, that the molecules that made up the metal and silicon and wire and plastic that in turn made up spacecraft will never come home. They will, instead, mix and swirl through the atmosphere of Saturn, becoming part of the world they came to help study.