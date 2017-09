On most Tuesdays, known around Capitol Hill as “fly-in day,” House Ways and Means chairman Kevin Brady holds a quickie media gaggle outside his office, providing reporters the chance to grill him about the coming week’s hot issues. Increasingly, that means one thing: tax reform. With the failure to repeal Obamacare, an overhaul of the tax code has assumed do-or-die urgency for Republicans. “Failure,” conference members are endlessly insisting, “is not an option.”