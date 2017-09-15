The President Discombobulates Friend and Foe

In President Trump's politics, the overall impression matters more than the details, writes Newt Gingrich in his book Understanding Trump. This is not only true and insightful, it also explains Trump's conduct of late.Out of the blue, the president made a deal with Chuck Schumer, the top Senate Democrat and an old pal from New York, to support a brief lifting of the debt limit. Trump got practically nothing tangible in return from the minority leader.But that was merely an insignificant detail. For Trump, it wasn't the point of the deal. The favorable impressions he generated were. He embraced bipartisanship, which most Americans say they like. He jilted congressional Republicans, who fare slightly worse than he does in polls. And the media accounts of the deal were generally positive, a rare phenomenon in the president's case.Several days later, Trump invited a bipartisan group of House members to the White House. Before they met, he insisted the wealthy will not be gaining at all from his tax plan. If tax rates on individual income have to go higher, they'll go higher, frankly.