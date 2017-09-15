Anti-Clinton Vitriol Reveals a Nation Mired in Misogyny

There has been much talk of late from professed fans of American history about how important it is to remember the major figures from the country’s political past. Sure, those statues are celebrating confederate generals who were willing to die for the right to enslave black people. But still – we mustn’t forget our political legends, fellow Americans! So it’s rather intriguing that there’s one part of American history that many people are desperate to forget – to silence, tear down, steamroller and push out on an ice floe: Hillary Clinton.