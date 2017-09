In parts of the conservative media, this is a day of outrage and mourning. “At this point, who doesn’t want Trump impeached?” Ann Coulter, the columnist and author, demanded on Twitter early in the day. Lou Dobbs, of Fox Business News, was also in high dudgeon. “Who stole White House?” he demanded. “Morning tweets sound like Obama, maybe Clinton, not #maga, not #AmericaFirst not @realDonaldTrump #TrumpTrain #DTS.”