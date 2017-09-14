Who Knew That Tax Reform Could Be So Complicated?

Back in January, Paul Ryan, the main architect of the Republican Party’s 2017 legislative agenda, outlined an ambitious schedule to repeal Obamacare and pass tax reform. He told his fellow-Republicans, at a retreat in Philadelphia, that Obamacare would be dead and gone by April and what he promised would be “revenue-neutral” tax legislation—that is, tax reform that would not add to the deficit—would be enacted before members went home for the August recess. Ryan, according to Politico, used a Gantt chart, like those used in construction projects, to sell the plan to Trump, who enthusiastically endorsed it. Since then, things haven’t gone exactly according to plan.