Trump Seeks Higher Ground as War With Dems De-Escalates

Doesn’t anyone get it? Messrs. McConnell and Ryan don’t hold the balance of power between the administration and the Democrats, and it isn’t a matter of a durable and late “pivot” by the president. His accusers have fallen on their faces and he is prepared to go easy on the Democrats if they will work with him in policy areas, especially tax reform, which he is bringing on now. He couldn’t have pivoted earlier, when the Democrats thought they could impeach him and were listening to the lunatics in Hollywood and the media. As the mood de-escalates and the system finally starts to work, he will hold the balance of power between the congressional parties and factions, and he will use it.