Feinstein Was Right to Question Judge on Faith, Judicial Duty

It has been a while since an appellate-court nomination generated as much noise as last week’s hearing for Amy Coney Barrett, a law professor at Notre Dame and a nominee to the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals. During the hearing, Senator Dianne Feinstein, Democrat of California, pressed Ms. Barrett, who is a devout Catholic, on the relationship between faith and judicial duty, which the professor had once addressed in a law review article. In that piece, she argued that there may be occasions, such as in death penalty cases, where a judge might have to recuse herself because of a conflict between her religious beliefs and her responsibilities as a judge.