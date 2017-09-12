Want to Make a Deal, Mr. Trump?

Was President Trump’s bipartisan hurricane relief/debt ceiling/government funding deal last week simply a “bipartisan moment,” as the House speaker, Paul Ryan, put it? Probably, given this president’s pattern of poor impulse control and of reverting to base politics. But it’s tempting nevertheless to imagine what Mr. Trump might achieve if he could see beyond momentary, tactical wins. Hints of bipartisan consensus are popping up in Congress around enough significant issues to suggest that a determined, strategically minded president — yes, we know, but bear with us — could strike a number of important deals.