If Menendez Is Guilty, Boot Him: No Place for Senator on the Take

New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez stands trial in federal court, credibly charged with trading lavish gifts for government favors. If convicted, he must be swiftly ejected from office by a bipartisan vote of his peers — never mind the collateral damage to the Senate Democratic caucus of which he is a part when Jersey’s governor, currently Republican Chris Christie, gets to tap a successor.