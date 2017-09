It was always a weak argument. Voters saw through in two midterm elections and again in 2016. But how much more contemptible it is to see that same racial crutch used by to prop up the amour propre of a whiter-than-white, uber-privileged politician who rode into public life on her husband's coattails. As soon as she hopped off (at the beginning of the homestretch) and attempted to win the race on her own merits, she fell on her face.