A Trump-Sized Wrench in Progressive Works

To hear the left tell it, progressives are on the march. The Democratic Party’s left flank has taken hold of the wheel, and they’re angling to take full advantage of Donald Trump’s unique unpopularity ahead of 2018 and 2020. Superficially, it does seem as though Democrats positioned to reject the party’s leftward drift have been intimidated into keeping their objections to themselves. But the enemy gets a vote, too, and Donald Trump is better positioned to frustrate liberal advances than progressive champions seem prepared to admit.