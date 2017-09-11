How 9/11 Split the Millennial Generation

The millennialsâperhaps you may have read about them somewhere along the lineâare the largest generation in American history. Roughly speaking, they were born between 1980 and the early 2000s and this wide span, plus the sheer magnitude of their numbers, has created a taxonomy problem: There are so many of them, with such variegated lives, that it's difficult to make useful generalizations about them.All of which has lead people to try to segment out the generation. New York magazine's Jesse Singal helpfully suggests thinking of the generation as two distinct groups: Old Millennials and Young Millennials. Singal pegs the main differences between the two to the rise of smartphones and the onset of the global financial crisis. BuzzFeed noticed the same divide and came up with what may be the most BuzzFeedish piece ever: 45 Signs You're An Old Millennial. The listicle consists mainly of technological advancesâdial-up Internet, flip phones, and CD playersâinterspersed with pop culture and a bit of politics.