Trump, Tax Cuts, and the Big 4

In tax reform, the negotiators from the Trump administration and Congress who are thought to be in charge are called the Big 6 by Washington insiders. But there's also a Big 4, a group of supply-side economists who are playing an influential role.The Big 4âthey call themselves the Committee to Unleash Prosperityâhave no official status. They don't need it. They have something better. President Trump knows all four and likes to talk to them about the economy and taxes.And things seem to be heading their way. With time running out for Congress to consider a massive tax bill, the Big 4 want Trump to go for tax cuts alone this year and leave reform of the tax code to 2018. The Big 6 remain committed to enacting both cuts and reform this fall.One of the Big 4, Larry Kudlow, was invited several weeks ago to speak at a White House luncheon by Gary Cohn, the head of the National Economic Council. Trump didn't attend, but when he heard Kudlow was there, he summoned him twice for private chats. They talked for 45 minutes.