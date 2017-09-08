The Darker Truth About Facebook and Russia

Facebook, which long resisted the notion that its social network was weaponized during the presidential campaign, has spent much of the past year grappling with how to make its platform resistant to misinformation and other forms of fake news. Part of that postmortem was compulsory: on Wednesday, The Washington Post reported that Facebook has told congressional investigators it sold about $100,000 worth of ads to a shady pro-Kremlin Russian propaganda company seeking to target U.S. voters. That evidence could be of critical importance as Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller continues his probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election, including whether the Kremlin was assisted by any members of Donald Trump’scampaign. Rep. Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, has already saidthat he will be seeking further details from Facebook about how the ads were geographically targeted, and whether the Kremlin received any help from people within the U.S.