What Democrats Have Wrong on DACA & the Dreamers

This country's planted thick with laws from coast to coastâman's laws, not God'sâand if you cut them down . . . d'you really think you could stand upright in the winds that would blow then? Yes, I'd give the Devil benefit of law, for my own safety's sake.So spoke Paul Scofield's Sir Thomas Moore in A Man For All Seasons. Critics of President Trump's decision to toss out his predecessor's DACA policy might take another look at that film. Trump has given Congress six months to legislate and if they fail to do so, he says, I will revisit the issue.When it comes to policymaking, if you ask the wrong question, you get a wrong answer. The wrong question is: Do you want some poor kids who were dragged here illegally at the average age of 6, have a lower incarceration rate than the native-born population (according to the Cato Institute), and, in many cases are working hard at jobs and in schools, thrown out of the country? The answer to that question, for most people, is, Of course not.