Trump Holds Winning Chip in Immigration Reform Game

Complicated problems defy simple solutions, especially when the problems are deliberately created. The dilemma over what to do with children brought into the United States by their illegal-immigrant parents, the so-called Dreamers, is Exhibit A. They stand illegally on American soil in the impassive eyes of the law, but they're already American in their hearts. President Trump's decision to enact an orderly wind-down of executive amnesty for these Americans-of-the-heart sets the stage for a fair-minded solution to a long-standing immigration quandary.