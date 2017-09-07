Running on Hope: Can Democrats Forge a New Path?

Laurie Pohutsky, a 29-year-old lab technician from the suburbs of Detroit, sits on a stage before 500 aspiring politicians to explain why she decided to run for the Michigan state legislature. “After the election, a lot of people were scared,” she says. “I’m a woman, a scientist, and a survivor of sexual assault. And we’ve watched the current administration attack all three of these groups.” For Pohutsky, Donald Trump’s victory was a sort of “11/9 awakening,” an inversion of that other radical reorienting of American life. The morning after the election, bewildered and angry, she asked herself, “What can I do at this moment to make a difference?” The answer, she says, was clear: “I was going to run for office.”