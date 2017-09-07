Corrupt Comey Had the Fix In for Clinton

Daniel Sobieski, American Thinker September 7, 2017

Corrupt Comey Had the Fix In for Clinton
Now we know why the FBI made the absurd claim that it would not release its files on the Hillary Clinton email investigation for alleged lack of public interest. The FBI was covering up its obstruction of justice in the, er, “matter” knowing full well that former Director James Comey had already exonerated Hillary Clinton before the alleged investigation was complete and all witnesses had been interviewed and months before Comey falsely claimed in his announcement that no competent prosecutor would take Hillary’s case.

