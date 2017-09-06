Do You Miss Obama Yet?

Most political memoirs fall into a few categories. Some exist to build legacies by highlighting (and exaggerating) one’s role in history. Others are meant to settle scores, like former Defense Secretary Robert Gates’s case that everything was Barack Obama’s fault. Then there are those that seek to create the conditions by which a politician would ultimately write a book defining his legacy and getting back at his enemies. These are usually written by candidates, with the aim of introducing themselves to voters and hopefully making a bit of scratch along the way.