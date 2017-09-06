A DACA Deal Should Include Real Enforcement

The Trump administration announced the end of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, on a delayed, rolling basis. The decision is the right one. DACA is an extralegal amnesty at odds with our constitutional system. It has to go. But the delayed fuse gives Congress an opportunity to pass legislation dealing with this sub-set of the illegal population. Instituted in 2012 by President Obama, DACA provided a functional amnesty to illegal immigrants under the age of 37 who applied to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services for deferred status ...